Long Covid brain fog found similar to 'chemo brain'; clip-on device shows promise in virus detection

Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, January 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The following is a summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Long Covid "brain fog" shares features with "chemo brain"

The "brain fog" reported by some people after Covid-19 shows striking similarities to the condition known as "chemo brain" - the mental cloudiness some people experience during and after cancer treatment, according to new research.

People who had Covid-19 "frequently experience lingering neurological symptoms, including impairment in attention, concentration, speed of information processing and memory," similar to patients with cancer therapy-related cognitive impairment that is known to involve inflammation of the brain, the researchers explained in a report posted on Monday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. In the brains of patients who died of Covid-19, the researchers found evidence of inflammation along with high levels of inflammatory proteins, one of which, CCL11, is linked with impairments in nervous system health and cognitive function.