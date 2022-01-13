Long Covid brain fog found similar to 'chemo brain'; clip-on device shows promise in virus detection

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:05 am

Long Covid brain fog found similar to 'chemo brain'; clip-on device shows promise in virus detection

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:05 am
Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, January 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, January 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The following is a summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Long Covid "brain fog" shares features with "chemo brain"

The "brain fog" reported by some people after Covid-19 shows striking similarities to the condition known as "chemo brain" - the mental cloudiness some people experience during and after cancer treatment, according to new research.

People who had Covid-19 "frequently experience lingering neurological symptoms, including impairment in attention, concentration, speed of information processing and memory," similar to patients with cancer therapy-related cognitive impairment that is known to involve inflammation of the brain, the researchers explained in a report posted on Monday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. In the brains of patients who died of Covid-19, the researchers found evidence of inflammation along with high levels of inflammatory proteins, one of which, CCL11, is linked with impairments in nervous system health and cognitive function.

Top News / World+Biz

chemo brain / covid brain fog

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

31m | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

46m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

22h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

14h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

17h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

19h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found