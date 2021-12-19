Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months - Ifax

Reuters
19 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 06:23 pm

An employee holds a vial containing Sputnik vaccine at a factory of Hankook Korus Pharm, in Chuncheon, South Korea September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
The Kremlin is convinced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognise Russia's flagship Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine within a few months, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia had still not handed over all the information needed for the vaccine to be approved by the WHO because of differences in regulatory standards.

Russia / Kremlin / World Health Organisation (WHO) / Sputnik Covid-19 Vaccine

