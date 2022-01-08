J&J says its single dose protects against breakthrough Covid-19 for up to 6 months

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 03:01 pm

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled &quot;COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&amp;Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that a real-world study showed its single shot Covid-19 vaccine protects against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations for up to six months.

The study, sponsored by the vaccine developer, was conducted between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 last year, before the Omicron variant was discovered. It is also yet to be peer-reviewed.

J&J said protection against infection from its single dose vaccine starts to wane only from the fourth month compared to the second month in the case of two-dose vaccines from rivals Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's as well as Moderna .

No waning of protection was found for ICU admissions for all the three vaccines, J&J said. The company said the study was carried out by collecting claims and laboratory data covering 168 million people.

