Japan PM hopeful Kono: Lockdown may be needed to tackle pandemic

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
10 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 03:19 pm

Related News

Japan PM hopeful Kono: Lockdown may be needed to tackle pandemic

He said on Friday there should be debate on possibly giving the government authority to impose strict lockdown measures to better respond to the pandemic

Reuters
10 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 03:19 pm
File Photo: Passengers wait for transportation after leaving the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2020. File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Passengers wait for transportation after leaving the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2020. File Photo: Reuters

Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono, who is running in the ruling party's leadership election, said on Friday there should be debate on possibly giving the government authority to impose strict lockdown measures to better respond to the pandemic.

The winner of the race is all but assured to be premier given the Liberal Democratic Party's majority in parliament's lower house.

World+Biz

Japan / COVID-19 / Covid-19 Lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

20h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

20h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

20h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds