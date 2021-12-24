Italy bans New Year events as Covid infections surge

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 11:30 am

Related News

Italy bans New Year events as Covid infections surge

The announcement came on the day Italy registered a record 44,595 new coronavirus cases - an increase of more than 70% in just a week, with the infectious Omicron variant starting to flare across the country

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 11:30 am
People wearing protective face masks walk at Capitoline Museums (Musei Capitolini), on the day before coronavirus disease (Covid-19) health passes, known as Green Passes, become mandatory on public transport, in Rome, Italy, 5 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People wearing protective face masks walk at Capitoline Museums (Musei Capitolini), on the day before coronavirus disease (Covid-19) health passes, known as Green Passes, become mandatory on public transport, in Rome, Italy, 5 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy has tightened restrictions to curb surging Covid-19 infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations, as daily infections hit a record high, the government said on Thursday.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said mask wearing would be compulsory outdoors again and ordered people to use the more protective Ffp2 face masks on public transport and in public places, such as theatres, cinemas and at sports events.

In addition, concerts and open-air events will be banned until 31 January, and discos and dance clubs will have to shut their doors until that date, in an effort to prevent mass socialising during the holiday period.

The announcement came on the day Italy registered a record 44,595 new coronavirus cases - an increase of more than 70% in just a week, with the infectious Omicron variant starting to flare across the country.

Deaths are also starting to creep up, rising to 168 on Thursday, the largest number since May, but they remain well below rates seen during previous infection surges thanks mainly to the large number of people vaccinated in Italy.

Speranza said almost 89% of Italians had been vaccinated, but the government wanted to speed up delivery of third booster shots, seen as the most effective shield against the Omicron variant which is sweeping Europe and the United States.

The government will cut the waiting time for a booster following second vaccinations to four months from five.

In addition, ministers agreed to reduce the validity of Covid-19 health certificates, which are needed to access an array of places and services, in recognition of the fact that vaccine effectiveness fades over time.

As a result, from 1 February, the certificates, which register if someone has been vaccinated or has recently recovered from coronavirus, will only be valid for six months rather than nine at present.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the pandemic last year and has so far registered 136,245 deaths - the second highest tally in Europe after Britain.

However its vaccination campaign has proved one of the most effective in the world and the government has said it is determined to avoid a return to generalised lockdowns.

Europe Coronavirus / New Years Celebrations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

3h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

57m | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

57m | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

16h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US