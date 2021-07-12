Italian Covid -19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:26 pm

Italian Covid -19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial

The vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, induced an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in over 93 percent of volunteers three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99 percent after the second dose

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:26 pm
A researcher works inside a laboratory during the development of the Italian ReiThera Covid-19 vaccine, in this undated handout photo in Rome, Italy. REITHERA/Handout via REUTERS
A researcher works inside a laboratory during the development of the Italian ReiThera Covid-19 vaccine, in this undated handout photo in Rome, Italy. REITHERA/Handout via REUTERS

Italy's hopes of producing its own Covid-19 vaccine were given a boost on Monday when local biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials.

The vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, induced an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in over 93 percent of volunteers three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99 percent after the second dose, the company said in a statement.

However, ReiThera needs at least 60 million euros ($71 million) to fund final Phase III trials and was dealt a blow in May when a state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into the company.

ReiThera said on Monday that two independent advisory boards had recommended advancing GRAd-COV2 into Phase III studies, but did not give an update on funding.

The company has held early stage talks about potentially supplying its vaccine to the European Union, which has been looking to diversify supplies and boost production of shots within the bloc.

"Our vaccine candidate confirmed its excellent safety and good immunogenicity profile in a large cohort," ReiThera medical director Roberto Camerini said, adding the company hoped to be able to start Phase III trials as soon as possible.

The Phase II study, which was conducted in 24 clinical centres in Italy, enrolled 917 volunteers over the age of 18, 25 percent of whom were over the age of 65 and had conditions associated with an increased risk of severe disease in case of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Volunteers were randomized in three regimens, receiving either a single vaccine dose followed by a placebo dose, or two vaccine doses, or two doses of placebo, with a three-week interval between the two administrations, the company said.

Adverse events, mostly mild to moderate and of short duration, were mainly related to pain and induration at the site of injection, fatigue, muscle pain and headache. There were no serious vaccine-related adverse events, it added.

Top News

Italian Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

2h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident