Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get Covid-19 jab in fake arm

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 09:14 am

Related News

Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get Covid-19 jab in fake arm

The colour and touch raised the suspicion of the health worker, who asked him to show the whole arm

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 09:14 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

An Italian man turned up at a vaccination centre wearing a fake silicone arm, hoping to fool a nurse into giving him a jab in order to obtain a Covid-19 health certificate, local authorities said on Friday.

The man, who is in his 50s, has been reported to police in the northern city of Biella, regional governor Alberto Cirio said, adding that the silicone on the prosthetic arm looked "very similar" to real skin.

"(However) the colour and touch raised the suspicion of the health worker, who asked him to show the whole arm," Cirio said.

"The incident would border on the ridiculous, were it not for the fact that we are talking about an extremely serious act," Cirio said in a post on Facebook.

Ansa news agency reported that the man, who has not been named, worked in the health sector and had been suspended from his job because he had refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The jab is mandatory for all health workers.

Top News / World+Biz

Italian / Covid -19 / fake arm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

19h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

20h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

22h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

23h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'