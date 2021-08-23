Israel finds Covid-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

A medical worker prepares to administer a patient's third dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine as country launches booster shots for over 40-year-olds, in Jerusalem August 20, 2021. Photo : Reuters

A third dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday.

The data were presented at a meeting of a ministry panel of vaccination experts on Thursday and uploaded to its website on Sunday, though the full details of the study were not released.

The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant.

Breaking down statistics from Israel's Gertner Institute and KI Institute, ministry officials said that among people aged 60 and over, the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.

A third jab for over 60-year-olds offered five to six times greater protection after 10 days with regard to serious illness and hospitalisation.

That age group is particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and in Israel was the first to be inoculated when the vaccine drive began in late December.

