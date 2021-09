A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment suits (PPE) takes a swab sample from an elderly man with mental illness to test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a social home in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the lowest since May 16, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

Deaths, at 188, were the fewest since mid-June.

The positivity rate was 3.05%, the task force data showed.