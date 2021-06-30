Huge crowds seek vaccine as Indonesia Covid-19 cases soar

Healthcare workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) prepare themselves to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Indonesia on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 21,807 infections, according to health ministry data.

The data also showed 467 new deaths, taking the total to 58,491. Indonesia has recorded 2,178,272 cases overall, among the highest number in Asia, reports Reuters.

The indonesian government is proposing stricter measures to curb its worsening Covid-19 crisis, including tighter restrictions on movement and domestic air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and closure of non-essential offices, according to a document.

The proposals, which were seen by Reuters and have yet to be endorsed, were made by the coordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investment.

As cases continue to increase, thousands of people turned up to a vaccine centre in Tangerang, Java, without being registered and were blocked from entering.