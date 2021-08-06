India's fresh Covid tally at 44,646 with single-day rise of over 2,000 cases

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
06 August, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 10:04 am

This is the third straight day when the country saw more than 40,000 new cases being registered, while there has been a rise in over 2,000 cases from Thursday's figures when 42,982 were recorded

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

As many as 44,646 fresh cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were registered in India in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 3,18,56,757.

This is the third straight day when the country saw more than 40,000 new cases being registered, while there has been a rise in over 2,000 cases from Thursday's figures when 42,982 were recorded.

According to the latest update from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India's active Covid-19 figures now stand at 4,14,159 constituting 1.29% of the total infections. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.72%. This has remained below three percent since the last 11 days.

So far, India has seen 4,26,754 deaths from the viral disease, including 464 loss of lives recorded in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate has now touched 1.%. Also, 41,096 patients recovered from the virus during the same period, taking the total tally of discharges to 31,015,844, the updated bulletin read. With this recovery rate is now at 97.37%.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 47,65,33,650 samples have been tested for the virus since the pandemic hit the country. Of these, 16,40,287 tests were conducted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 57,97,808 vaccine doses were administered against the virus during the day. This pushed the total count of jabs to 49,53,27,595 as part of the nationwide vaccination drive launched earlier this year.

