India’s single-day Covid death toll dips, recovery rate highest since March 2020

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
25 November, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 11:58 am

Related News

India’s single-day Covid death toll dips, recovery rate highest since March 2020

As many as 10,624 fresh recoveries were recorded on Thursday, which took the total number of recovered patients to 33,967,962. The active case count in India that was recorded to be the lowest in 537 days on Wednesday, further went down to 109,940

Hindustan Times
25 November, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 11:58 am
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

India on Thursday witnessed a marginal dip in single-day case count as well as fresh fatalities due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) 8am update. As many as 9,119 new cases were logged in the last 24 hours that took the cumulative count to 34,544,882, whereas the death toll reached 466,980 after 396 people succumbed to the virus, according to the ministry.

With 10,624 fresh recoveries, the total number of patients to recover from the infection has climbed up to 33,967,962. The country's recovery rate is currently at 98.33 per cent, highest since March 2020. The active case count that was recorded to be the lowest in 537 days on Wednesday, further went down to 109,940, the health ministry data revealed.

On Wednesday, the country had reported 164 more cases with a total of 9,283 people testing positive for Covid-19, while 437 new deaths were logged.

What remains concerning about the death toll of India is the continuing massive contribution by Kerala. Of the 396 fatalities reported on Thursday, the southern state accounts for 308. Citing the state health bulletin, the Union health ministry portal stated that 35 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, while the remaining 273 were added after appeals on the basis of Centre's new guidelines and Supreme Court's direction.

Kerala has added more than 1,000 backlog Covid-19 deaths thus far in November, which is nearly 4 per cent of the total 38,353 fatalities the state has witnessed till now.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that a total of 1,150,538 samples were tested in India in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of samples tested so far in the country to more than 635 million.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 1,193.8 million with 9,027,638 jabs administered in the last 24 hours. Of the total number of doses, 2,507,849 eligible beneficiaries received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas 6,519,789 received their second.

 

India / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

19m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

39m | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

1h | Pursuit
It is important to pay heed to the state of our infrastructure because it can influence FDI. Good news is, the country’s ports, roads and highways are slowly improving. Photo: Mumit M

Now is the time to take FDI seriously  

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

16h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

16h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’