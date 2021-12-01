India's Serum Institute delivers first Novavax shot through COVAX

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:39 pm

FILE PHOTO: A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Serum Institute of India has sent doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia, in its first export of the Novavax shot through the COVAX network, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

The world's biggest vaccine maker exported 137,500 doses of Covovax, as it calls the shot, to the Southeast Asian country last week.

Indonesia has approved the vaccine but India and the World Health Organization, which co-leads the COVAX vaccine-sharing network, have not.

