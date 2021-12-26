India's Omicron tally rises to 422, daily Covid infections at 6987

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 11:04 am

India's Omicron tally rises to 422, daily Covid infections at 6987

Overall, patients of this fresh coronavirus variant have been detected across 13 states and four Union territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and Ladakh). 

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 11:04 am
India&#039;s active caseload currently stands at 94,742 and it accounts 0.27 per cent of the total cases, as per the data.(AFP)
India's active caseload currently stands at 94,742 and it accounts 0.27 per cent of the total cases, as per the data.(AFP)

As many as 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India thus far, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, adding that 6987 more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the national caseload to 34,786,802.

According to the official data, as shared by the health ministry, Maharashtra (108) has reported the highest number of Omicron infections in the country, followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Rajasthan (22).

Overall, patients of this fresh coronavirus variant have been detected across 13 states and four Union territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and Ladakh). 

Of these 422 patients, 130 have been discharged after testing negative, the data also showed.

Meanwhile, as per the latest figures, the nationwide count of active Covid-19 infections is at 76,766, a fall of 266 cases from the day before. 7091 additional patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of such cases to 34,230,354. Daily toll was recorded at 162, with 479,682 fatalities till now.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.40%, 1.38% and 0.22% of the cumulative tally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an impromptu address to the nation last night, urged people to stay vigilant in view of the Omicron threat. PM Modi also announced that the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will open for the 15-18 age group from 3 January. 

He further said that beginning 10 January, health care and frontline workers, as well as senior citizens with co-morbidities, will become eligible for a 'precautionary' or booster shot.

World+Biz / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

2h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

16h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

19h | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

21h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one