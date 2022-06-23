India’s new Covid cases top 13K-mark, biggest spike in over 120 days

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 11:18 am

Related News

India’s new Covid cases top 13K-mark, biggest spike in over 120 days

Maharashtra reported 3,260 cases and three Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases in the state, capital Mumbai accounted for over 1,600

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 11:18 am
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

India reported 13,313 Covid cases in the last 24 hours - eight per cent higher than yesterday and the first time daily new cases have breached the 13,000-mark since 25 February. The country also reported 38 Covid-related deaths - up from 13 yesterday. Daily new cases have spiked over the past two months - 2,022 were reported on 23 May and 2,527 on 23 April.

Active cases have jumped by over 2,300 in 24 hours according to health ministry data. There are now nearly 84,000 active Covid cases in the country - the most since early March.

The daily positivity rate is 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 3,260 cases and three Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases in the state, capital Mumbai accounted for over 1,600

 The national capital Delhi reported 928 cases in 24 hours and a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent. The city also reported three Covid-related deaths on Wednesday

Chhattisgarh reported 130+ cases in 24 hours. Telangana reported 434 and Goa 156 new cases on Wednesday. According to a report by news agency PTI, Gujarat logged over 400 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and Madhya Pradesh 49.

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij has tested positive for Covid for a second time. Vij first tested positive in December 2020, two weeks after he was administered the first dose of Covaxin as part of the vaccine's Phase III trials.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor BS Koshyari have also tested positive. The chief minister is understood to be in isolation at home as he deals with a political crisis, while the governor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

 

World+Biz / South Asia

Covid -19 / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

1h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Preparing for university admission test

Preparing for university admission test

36m | Videos
Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

1h | Videos
Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Role of the youth in flood management

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US