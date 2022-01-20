India's new Covid-19 infections hit 8-month high, total tally above 38 mln

Coronavirus chronicle

UNB/ Xinhua
20 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

India's new Covid-19 infections hit 8-month high, total tally above 38 mln

A total of 35,807,029 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 223,990 new recoveries

UNB/ Xinhua
20 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 03:23 pm
A healthcare worker collects swab samples of underprivileged children for Covid-19 test in Kolkata.(ANI)
A healthcare worker collects swab samples of underprivileged children for Covid-19 test in Kolkata.(ANI)

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 38,218,773 on Thursday, as 317,532 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the seventh consecutive day when more than 200,000 new cases and the first day when over 300,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country in more than eight months.

Besides, as many as 491 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 487,693.

Currently there are 1,924,051 active cases in the country with an increase of 93,051 during the period. This is the 23rd consecutive day when the number of active cases rose amid the third wave in the country.

A total of 35,807,029 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 223,990 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 9,287, as an increase of 3.63 percent was seen since Wednesday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

19m | Videos
TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

24m | Videos
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

18h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’