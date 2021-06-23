India's new Covid-19 cases and deaths rise to 50,848 and 1,358; tally tops 30 million

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 10:54 am

Related News

India's new Covid-19 cases and deaths rise to 50,848 and 1,358; tally tops 30 million

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard, active cases have declined further to 643,194 while recovered cases have reached 28,994,855

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 10:54 am
A health worker inoculates a man with a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination Centre in Delhi. Photo : Hindustan Times
A health worker inoculates a man with a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination Centre in Delhi. Photo : Hindustan Times

India witnessed a rise in its daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 50,848 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours, data uploaded by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) at 8am on Wednesday showed. With this, the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has crossed 30 million-mark, reaching 30,028,709, including a related death toll of 390,660, of which 1,358 fatalities took place in the 24-hour period.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 42,640 new cases and 1,167 deaths due to the viral disease from the preceding 24 hours. This was the lowest single-day rise in cases since March 30, when the cumulative tally increased by 40,953 new cases.

Latest vaccination numbers witnessed a dip as nearly 5.4 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered, as against a record 8.6 million on June 21.

Latest vaccination numbers witnessed a dip as nearly 5.4 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered, as against a record 8.6 million on June 21. With this, 294,639,511 vaccine doses have been administered in the country thus far.

Meanwhile, data shared by the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed 1,901,056 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, as against 1,664,360 on June 20. A total of 395,973,198 samples have been tested till now, the ICMR dashboard showed.

With the second Covid-19 wave declining, experts have projected a third wave of infections in the near future. Concerns have also been raised over a new variant of the virus, called Delta plus, cases of which have been detected in several parts of the country.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Covid / tally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

15h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

16h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder