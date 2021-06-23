India's new Covid-19 cases and deaths rise to 50,848 and 1,358; tally tops 30 million

India witnessed a rise in its daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 50,848 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours, data uploaded by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) at 8am on Wednesday showed. With this, the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has crossed 30 million-mark, reaching 30,028,709, including a related death toll of 390,660, of which 1,358 fatalities took place in the 24-hour period.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 42,640 new cases and 1,167 deaths due to the viral disease from the preceding 24 hours. This was the lowest single-day rise in cases since March 30, when the cumulative tally increased by 40,953 new cases.

Latest vaccination numbers witnessed a dip as nearly 5.4 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered, as against a record 8.6 million on June 21. With this, 294,639,511 vaccine doses have been administered in the country thus far.

Meanwhile, data shared by the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed 1,901,056 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, as against 1,664,360 on June 20. A total of 395,973,198 samples have been tested till now, the ICMR dashboard showed.

With the second Covid-19 wave declining, experts have projected a third wave of infections in the near future. Concerns have also been raised over a new variant of the virus, called Delta plus, cases of which have been detected in several parts of the country.