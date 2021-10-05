India's fresh Covid case count at 18,346 is the lowest since 209 days

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 10:41 am

Related News

India's fresh Covid case count at 18,346 is the lowest since 209 days

The ministry further said the recovery rate at 97.93 per cent was its highest since March 2020 with 29,639 people being cured from the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 3,31,50,886. The death toll climbed to 4,49,260 with 263 fresh fatalities.

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 10:41 am
A paramedical staff wearing PPE coveralls seen disposing biomedical waste at LNJP hospital in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
A paramedical staff wearing PPE coveralls seen disposing biomedical waste at LNJP hospital in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

India saw the lowest number of coronavirus cases being registered in more than six months with 18,346 fresh samples testing positive for the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The country has been registering more than 20,000 cases over the past few days after having seen a decline. On Monday, 20,799 new infections were logged across states. 

According to the latest update from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the figure is the lowest in 209 days. The active caseload has fallen to 2,52,902, a low of 201 days, which is less than one per cent of the total infections registered so far since the pandemic struck early last year at 3,38,53,048.

The ministry further said the recovery rate at 97.93 per cent was its highest since March 2020 with 29,639 people being cured from the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 3,31,50,886. The death toll climbed to 4,49,260 with 263 fresh fatalities.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said the cumulative count of samples tested so far stood at 57,53,94,042 which included 11,41,642 samples checked on Monday.

Meanwhile, a total of 91,54,65,826 doses of vaccines against the virus have been administered so far since the inoculation drive began earlier this year. Of these, 72,51,419 people were jabbed on Monday.

 

South Asia

India / Covid

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment