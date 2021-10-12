India's Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck's Covid-19 pill

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 05:07 pm

Related News

India's Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck's Covid-19 pill

Shares of Everest Organics jumped as much as 11.6% after the news came in, and were last up 9.9% at 330 rupees in a weak Mumbai market

Reuters
12 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 05:07 pm
The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck &amp; Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, US, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, US, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

India's Everest Organics Ltd said on Tuesday it had started making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for a generic version of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat mild to moderate Covid-19.

Shares of Everest Organics jumped as much as 11.6% after the news came in, and were last up 9.9% at 330 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.

The Indian bulk drugs manufacturer joins Divi's Laboratories Ltd as an API maker for Merck's experimental oral drug.

Merck has separately entered into voluntary licensing agreements with at least eight Indian generic drugmakers for molnupiravir, with an aim to turn the country into a manufacturing hub for the drug. 

"After the successful development and commercialisation of various Covid-19 drugs such as Oseltamivir, Remdesivir... Everest Organics is on its path of expansion of this portfolio," Chief Executive Officer Srikakarlapudi Sirisha said in a statement.

Merck said on Monday it had sought US emergency use authorisation for the drug, putting molnupiravir on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for Covid-19.

The US authorisation application was based on data released earlier this month by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The data showed molnupiravir nearly halved the risk of hospitalisation or death in at-risk non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

Top News

Covid-19 Drug / Coronavirus / India's Everest Organics Ltd / Merck & Co's

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case