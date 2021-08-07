India's daily new Covid-19 cases fall to 38,634; active cases stay above 400,000-mark

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
07 August, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 10:19 am

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 495.3 million under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21. Photo: Hindustan Times
The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21. Photo: Hindustan Times

India recorded 38,628 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,895,385 while the death toll climbed to 4,27,371 with 617 daily fatalities, according to Union health ministry update on Saturday.

India's active Covid-19 figures now stand at 4,12,153, according to data released by the ministry at 8am. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 1.30 per cent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 2006

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,055,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 495.3 million under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Over 23 million balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals which are yet to be administered, the health ministry said on Friday. More than 511.6 million vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and 20,49,220 jabs are in the pipeline, it added.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21.

