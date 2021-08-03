India's daily Covid tally falls with 30,549 new cases; 422 deaths recorded

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
03 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:03 am

Hindustan Times
03 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:03 am
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a police officer for a rapid antigen test at a special testing center for Gujarat Police, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2020. Photo:Reuters
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a police officer for a rapid antigen test at a special testing center for Gujarat Police, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2020. Photo:Reuters

India's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 31,726,507 after 30,549 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many as 422 patients succumbed to the viral disease and 38,887 recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 425,195 and 30,896,354 respectively. The active cases stand at 404,958, a fall from 413,718 cases on Monday.

Tuesday's case count in India is 9,585 less than that of Monday's when 40,134 people were detected Covid-19 positive. On the other hand, the toll on Tuesday is same as that of Monday's.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 471,294,789 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 1,649,295 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Authorities have administered vaccine doses to 472,223,639 people so far of which 367,994,586 have received the first dose and the remaining 104,229,053 have received both doses, meaning they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the health ministry's update also showed.

Currently, a majority of the citizens above the age of 18 across the country are being administered doses of either Serum Institute of India's (SII's) Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. However, some cities including the national capital Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata have also been inoculating people with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which is supplying Sputnik V to states and Union Territories (UTs), said on Monday that the locally manufactured doses will be available in India by September or October.

"We have received 31.5 lakh doses of component 1 and 4.5 lakh doses of component 2 of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. We are working closely with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to ramp up supplies. We are also working closely with our partners in India for manufacturing readiness," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a press release.

