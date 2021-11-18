India's daily Covid tally above 11,000-mark after 3 days; new deaths at 470

India recorded close to 12,000 daily cases (11,919 to be exact) of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, taking the caseload to 34,478,517, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8 am. Previously, the 24-hour count crossed the 11,000 mark on November 14 (Sunday) when 11,271 new cases were reported. On November 16, only 8,865 cases were seen in the country, the lowest single-day spike in 287 days.

As many as 11,242 patients recovered and 470 died due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry's data. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries and death has climbed to 33,885,132 and 464,623 and respectively. The active cases stand at 128,762 and have been the lowest since March last year. The overall recovery rate, on the other hand, has climbed to 98.28%.

Thursday's cases are 1,722 more than that of Wednesday's when 10,197 people were detected as Covid-19 positive. The toll on Thursday is also 169 more than that of Wednesday's when 301 patients died.

More than 1.2 million samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the total figure has climbed to 628,248,841, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.

Authorities in India have administered more than 1.14 billion vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries of which 7,344,739 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

For the first time, the number of fully vaccinated beneficiaries against Covid-19 surpassed the partially inoculated, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

"In a significant achievement to the nationwide vaccination coverage for the country, for the first time the number of fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed those who have been administered only a single dose of vaccine," Mandaviya said in a statement and urged all citizens to take the jab.