India's daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256; new deaths at 1,422

Nearly 400 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,388,699, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

A general view of a crowded market is pictured after the authorities eased a lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against Covid-19, in New Delhi.(AFP)
India's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 29,935,221 on Monday after 53,256 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. As many as 1,422 succumbed to the viral disease and 78,190 recovered, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 388,135 and 28,844,199 respectively. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases for the 39th consecutive day.

The active cases further fell to 702,887 and constitute 2.44 per cent of the caseload, the health ministry's update at 8am showed.

Monday's case count in the country is 4,893 less than that of Sunday's when 58,419 people were detected Covid-19 positive, the lowest since March 30 this year. And the toll on Monday is also 154 less than that of Sunday's, when 1,576 deaths were recorded.

Nearly 400 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,388,699, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

Starting from today, the Centre will provide free vaccine doses to all beneficiaries above the age of 18 for free. The announcement for the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 31. According to the Union health ministry's guidelines, the doses will be supplied to states and union territories (UTs) on the basis of their population, Covid-19 burden and the progress of the vaccination drive.

