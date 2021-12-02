India's daily Covid-19 rises for 2nd consecutive day amid Omicron scare

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
02 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 10:36 am

The active caseload remained below the 1 lakh mark and now stands at 99,763. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%. It is the lowest since March 2020

A man helps his son to wear mask at Covid-19 test centre at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru.(PTI)
The daily Covid-19 tally of India increased for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the country reported 9,765 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the numbers updated on the Union ministry of health family welfare's website. On Wednesday, there were 8,954 cases of infections, a jump of 1,964 cases than Tuesday's, when it had logged 6,990 cases. It was the lowest in the last 551 days.

The active caseload remained below the 1 lakh mark and now stands at 99,763. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%. It is the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.35%, the health ministry also mentioned. According to the data, 8,548 people were recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to reach 34,037,054.

Notably, the daily positivity rate (0.89%) has been less than 2% for the last 59 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.85%) is less than 1% for the last 18 days.

The country has conducted 64.35 crore total tests so far, the health ministry also informed in its daily health bulletin. On the vaccination front, India has administered 124.96 crore doses so far.

The uptick in cases comes as the country along with the world is facing the threat of Omicron, a highly contagious mutation of the coronavirus, first detected in South Africa. On Wednesday, six international passengers tested positive for the Covid-19 out of 3,476 passengers from the countries designated as "at-risk" by the Indian government.

They were tested on arrival at airports across the country as the Centre's revised guidelines for Covid testing came into effect. The samples of all six have been sent for whole-genome sequencing to confirm Omicron infection.

