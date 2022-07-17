India's Covid vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 06:10 pm

India's Covid vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
A man reacts as he receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine, against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in New Delhi, India, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
A man reacts as he receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine, against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in New Delhi, India, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

The Indian government's Covid-19 vaccinations hit 2 billion on Sunday, with booster doses underway for all adults, as daily infections hit four-month high, official data showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the vaccination milestone, celebrating the world's largest and longest-running inoculation campaign, which began last year.

"India creates history again!" Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister has faced allegations from the opposition of mishandling the pandemic that experts claim killed millions. The government rejects the claims.

Health ministry data shows the Covid death toll at 525,709, with 49 deaths recorded overnight.

New cases rose 20,528 over the past 24 hours, the highest since Feb. 20, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The country of 1.35 billion people has lifted most Covid-related restrictions, and international travel has recovered robustly.

Some 80% of the inoculations have been the AstraZeneca vaccine made domestically, called Covishield. Others include domestically developed Covaxin and Corbevax, and Russia's Sputnik V.

The federal government has been accelerating its booster campaign to avert the spread of infections, edging higher in the eastern states of Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka in the south.





Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

8h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

James Webb telescope to tell the tale of deep space

James Webb telescope to tell the tale of deep space

14m | Videos
Public trust major challenge in electing Sri Lanka president

Public trust major challenge in electing Sri Lanka president

1h | Videos
How networking can benefit your career

How networking can benefit your career

2h | Videos
One morning at Sadarghat

One morning at Sadarghat

3h | Videos

