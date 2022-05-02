India's Covid positivity rate past 1 per cent again after two months

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 03:01 pm

A man in a protective suit prepares to meet people who took part in a Muslim congregation hit by the coronavirus, on March 31, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Hindustan Times
India's Covid case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The rise reported on Monday pushed the country's overall Covid tally to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.

The number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500, the data updated at 8 am showed.

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Positivity rate refers to percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that return positive result. A higher positive rate means higher transmission rate for the virus.

 

The death toll has now climbed to 5,23,869 with the latest 26 fatalities being reported, 21 of them from Kerala alone.

