Indian study finds big drop in Covid antibodies within four months of vaccination

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
14 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 09:59 pm

Related News

Indian study finds big drop in Covid antibodies within four months of vaccination

The findings could help the Indian government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries have done

Reuters
14 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 09:59 pm
A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A study of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a "significant" drop in their Covid-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot.

The findings could help the Indian government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries have done.

Waning antibodies do not necessarily mean that immunised people lose their ability to counter the disease, as the body's memory cells may still kick in to offer substantial protection, said the director of a state-run institute that did the study.

"After six months, we should be able to tell you more clearly whether and when a booster would be needed," Sanghamitra Pati of the Regional Medical Research Centre, based in the eastern city of Bhubaneswar, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"And we would urge similar studies in different areas for pan-India data."

British researchers said last month that protection offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade within six months.

The Indian study, published in the Research Square pre-print platform but yet to be peer reviewed, is one of the first such done in the country involving its main two vaccines - Covishield, a licenced version of the AstraZeneca shot, and domestically developed Covaxin.

Health officials say though they are studying the evolving science on booster doses, the priority is to fully immunise India's 944 million adults. More than 60% of them have received at least one dose and 19% the required two doses.

Covid cases and deaths in India have come down sharply since a peak of more than 400,000 infections in early May. India has reported 33.29 million cases in total and 443,213 deaths.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / COVID-19 / Covid-19 Antibody

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers