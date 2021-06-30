Accept Covishield, Covaxin or face mandatory quarantine, India tells EU

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 09:31 pm

Accept Covishield, Covaxin or face mandatory quarantine, India tells EU

Covishield and Covaxin must be notified in the European Union's digital Covid certificate, EU has been told

The Drug Controller General of India VG Somani said both firms submitted data on their trial runs Picture: Collected
The European Union's tardiness in accepting the Indian-made vaccines has triggered a face-off.

Sources in the Indian foreign ministry said India will institute a reciprocal policy on recognition of vaccination certificates, reports the NDTV.

This would mean that unless the European Union accepts Indian vaccine certificates, their certificates will not be accepted in the country either.

People coming from the EU will face mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India.

Covishield and Covaxin must be notified in the European Union's digital Covid certificate, EU has been told, sources said.

