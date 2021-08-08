India to send Covid vaccination certificate on WhatsApp

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 06:25 pm

India to send Covid vaccination certificate on WhatsApp

The office of Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and receive it

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
The Covid-19 active cases in the country have further declined to 4,59,920 and constitute 1.52 per cent of the caseload. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times
The Covid-19 active cases in the country have further declined to 4,59,920 and constitute 1.52 per cent of the caseload. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times

Covid vaccination certificate in India can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, Indian Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

This is a significant move at a time when several Indian states are insisting on vaccination certificates for inter-state travel and many establishments are hosting people only if they have the proof of vaccination, reports the NDTV.

The WhatsApp option has now provided people with an easier alternative to getting the certificates from the CoWIN vaccination portal, which has suffered glitches on several occasions.

The office of Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and receive it.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," the Indian Health Minister's office tweeted.

However, several people who tried the process said they got incorrect results. Some said the certificate mentioned the same date for both doses.

Others complained that they were informed that they were not vaccinated even though they had received both doses.

