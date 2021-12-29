India sees massive jump in Covid-19 infections with 9,195 new cases in 24 hours; Omicron tally reaches 781

29 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 12:07 pm

The number of deaths from the Covid-19 infection climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities in the 24 hours

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test, at Patel Nagar, on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
India on Wednesday reported a massive spike in its coronavirus tally with 9,195 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to data shared by the Union health ministry, the national tally of Covid-19 infection has climbed to 34,808,886, of which the active caseload stands at 77,002.

The country's tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has risen to 781 with Delhi being the maximum contributor at 238 cases, the data further showed. Maharashtra was second in the highest number of Omicron cases at 167, followed by Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62) and Rajasthan (46).

The number of deaths from the Covid-19 infection climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities in the 24 hours.

As many as 7,347 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,51,292.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent (0.22) of the total cases in the country, which has been the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery rate has soared to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, data by the health ministry showed.

While the daily positivity rate has remained less than 2 per cent (0.79) for the last 86 days, the weekly positivity rate was registered to be less than 1 per cent (0.68) for the last 45 days.

Under the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide vaccination drive, as many as 143.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

Since Covid-19 cases are once again seeing a spike in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the meeting is expected to take place at 4pm. The discussion is likely to revolve around the Omicron variant and the upcoming polls due next year.

 

