India sees another surge with 2,71,202 new Covid cases, positivity rate dips

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
16 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 11:16 am

According to latest updates available with the Indian ministry of health and family welfare, the daily positivity rate currently stood at 16.28%, while the weekly positivity rate was at 13.69%

An advisory encouraging people to maintain social distancing and weara a protective face mask is seen, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume from coming Monday, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
India on Sunday reported another major surge in Covid-19 cases with 2,71,202 fresh infections being registered in the past 24 hours. With this, the active caseload currently stood at 15,50,377 that comprised 4.81 per cent of the total infections.

According to latest updates available with the Indian ministry of health and family welfare, the daily positivity rate currently stood at 16.28%, while the weekly positivity rate was at 13.69%. The daily positivity rate is marginally lesser than Saturday's when it was 16.66 per cent.

The ministry said 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant that is said to be the cause behind the latest surge have been so far detected in the country.

With 314 deaths due to related complications, the cumulative fatality tally touched 4,86,066. Also, 1,38,331 patients were cured from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,50,85,721.

The Indian government said a total of 70,24,48,838 samples have been tested so far for the virus of which 16,65,404 tests were conducted on January 15.

Meanwhile, 156.76 crore doses of vaccine have been administered against Covid-19 so far as part of the nationwide inoculation drive launched last year.

