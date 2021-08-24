India says homegrown mRNA Covid-19 shot safe in early trial

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
24 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 04:38 pm

Related News

India says homegrown mRNA Covid-19 shot safe in early trial

The Indian government authorities have also approved further studies to test the vaccine's efficacy in a larger population

Reuters
24 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 04:38 pm
India says homegrown mRNA Covid-19 shot safe in early trial

Indian pharmaceutical firm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' Covid-19 vaccine, the first homegrown mRNA-based shot, was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the government said on Tuesday.

Government authorities have also approved further studies to test the vaccine's efficacy in a larger population. Gennova plans to conduct a mid-stage study at about 10 to 15 sites and a late-stage trial at 22 to 27 sites in India.

The company's vaccine development, partly funded by the government, will utilize the clinical trial network under the biotechnology department of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Gennova is also investing in scaling up its vaccine manufacturing capacity, the government statement added.

Its parent firm, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, filed draft papers with the market regulator for an initial public offering last week

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / mRNA Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

44m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

49m | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

20h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 