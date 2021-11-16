India reports 8,865 new Covid-19 cases, a low of 287 days

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2021, 10:35 am
16 November, 2021

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of underprivileged children for Covid-19 test in Kolkata.(ANI)
A healthcare worker collects swab samples of underprivileged children for Covid-19 test in Kolkata.(ANI)

India on Tuesday reported 8,865 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a low of 287 days. 

According to the Union health ministry's updated data, the country's current active case tally at 1,30,793 was also the lowest in 525 days. Further, the active case count at 0.38 per cent was at its lowest since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the country.

With 11,971 people getting cured in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate currently stood at 98.27 per cent -- the highest since March 2020 -- taking the total recoveries to 3,38,61,756.

As many as 197 people died from related ailments in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 4,63,852.

The daily positivity rate that was currently 0.80 per cent has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days.

So far, 62.57 crore samples have been tested against the virus, while 112.97 crore vaccines have been administered as a shield against the disease since the drive's launch earlier this year.

 

Covid -19 / India

