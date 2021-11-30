India reports 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 11:02 am

India reports 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days

Meanwhile, the active caseload fell by 3,316 cases and stood at 100,543, which the ministry said was the lowest in 546 days

So far, 641,303,848 tests have been conducted in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.(PTI)
India reported a significant drop in the number of daily new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday after 6,990 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 551 days, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

As many as 190 related deaths were also reported across the country during the same period, the health ministry's data showed. With this, the total confirmed infections reached 34,587,822 and the death toll climbed to 468,980.

Meanwhile, the active caseload fell by 3,316 cases and stood at 100,543, which the ministry said was the lowest in 546 days. "Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%; Lowest since March 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The fall in the number of daily Covid-19 cases came despite the increase in the number of tests conducted on the day. As many as 1,012,523 samples were tested for the disease, a sizeable increase from the 762,268 samples tested the day before. So far, 641,303,848 tests have been conducted in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in its daily update.

The daily recoveries on the day remained above the number of new cases with 10,116 people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries reached 34,018,299 with a recovery rate of 98.35 per cent, the latest data showed.

With 7,880,545 doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of doses administered under the country's vaccination drive reached 1,232,502,767 as of 8am on the day. The ministry also said that over 1.37 billion vaccine doses have so far been provided to the states and Union territories of which over 227 million doses remain unused and unutilised with the states.

Amid the looming concerns about the omicron, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan is scheduled to hold a review meeting with the states regarding the new variant of the coronavirus.

 

 

