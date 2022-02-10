India reports 67,084 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 4.44%

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
10 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

India reports 67,084 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 4.44%

Covid-19 update India: The Union ministry of health and family welfare said as many as 1,67,882 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, while 1,241 people lost their battle to the disease

Hindustan Times
10 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:40 am
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi. Photo: Collected
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi. Photo: Collected

India on Thursday recorded 67,084 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, pushing the cumulative tally to 4,24,78,060. At present, the active caseload was 7,90,789 at 1.86 per cent.

According to the latest update shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, as many as 1,67,882 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, while 1,241 people lost their battle to the disease.

With this, the cumulative recoveries and deaths were 4,11,80,751 (96.95 per cent) and 5,06,520, respectively.

The daily positivity rate currently stood at 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 6.58 per cent.

The government said over 1.71 crore vaccines were administered against the viral disease ever since the nationwide drive was launched in January last year. Of these, over 46 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry further said over 74.61 crore samples were tested since the pandemic broke in the country.  About 15 lakh samples were checked in the last 24 hours, 

 

COVID-19 / Coroanvirus / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

1h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'