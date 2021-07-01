India reports 48,786 new Covid-19 infections, active cases fall to 1.72% of total number, tweets health ministry

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:50 am

Related News

India reports 48,786 new Covid-19 infections, active cases fall to 1.72% of total number, tweets health ministry

The Union health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:50 am
A cyclist passes by a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus workers, in New Delhi.(Money Sharma / AFP)
A cyclist passes by a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus workers, in New Delhi.(Money Sharma / AFP)

India reported 48,786 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 30,411,634, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard, updated at 8am on Thursday, showed. Due to the viral disease, 1,005 people died, taking the fatalities count to 399,459.

Thursday's data also showed a further 61,588 recoveries from Covid-19, taking the total number of such cases to 29,488, 918 comprising 96.97 per cent of the national caseload. Active cases also fell further declining by 1.77 per cent, taking tally to 5,23,257.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23, four million on September 5 and five million on September 16. It went past six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, crossed eight million on October 29, nine million on November 20 and surpassed the 10 million mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4 and thirty million on June 23.

The Union health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With daily Covid-19 cases gradually declining, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has directed states and Union territories to focus on a "five-fold" strategy for effective Covid-19 management.

India on Monday achieved a milestone in the vaccination drive against Covid-19 as it overtook the United States in terms of the total number of vaccine doses administered to date.

 

Covid -19 / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

17h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

20h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business