India reports 43,733 new Covid-19 cases; active cases down to 4,59,920

India's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 3,06,63,665 on Wednesday, after 43,733 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am.

As many as 930 people succumbed to the viral disease while 47,240 recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 404,211 and 29,799,534 respectively. The recovery rate is 97.18 per cent

The Covid-19 active cases in the country have further declined to 4,59,920 and constitute 1.52 per cent of the caseload.

The testing capacity also has substantially been ramped up and 42. crore total tests have been conducted so far. According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 42,33,32,097 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 19,07,216 were tested in the last 24 hours.

India commenced its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 35.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.