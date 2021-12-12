India reports 33 Omicron Covid-19 cases so far

In Maharashtra, a three-year-old was among seven new patients confirmed by the state government on Friday; Mumbai has banned large gatherings for two days amid scare

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

India has registered 33 Omicron Covid-19 cases so far, which has generated renewed concern around the world.

In Maharashtra, a three-year-old was among seven new patients confirmed by the state government on Friday; Mumbai has banned large gatherings for two days amid scare. All fresh cases in the state are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. A majority of cases in India are also mild, reports NDTV. 

Delhi logged its second case of the new variant from a Zimbabwe returnee traveller who tested positive.

More than 90 international passengers who returned to India since 1 December tested positive for Covid. At least 80 of them returned from "at-risk countries".

India reported 7,774 new cases of Covid-19 and 306 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday.

The fresh numbers have taken the country's Covid-19 tally to 34,690,510 and the death toll to 475,434, the health ministry's data showed on Sunday.

On Saturday, there were 7,992 cases and 393 deaths.

