India reports 12,591 new Covid cases today, 20% more than yesterday

India reported over 12,000 Covid-19 infections on Thursday, an increase of nearly 2,000 compared to yesterday. As many as 12,591 cases were registered, the daily Covid report shared by the government showed. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65286 – 0.14% percent of the total cases.

This is a significant spike compared to the Wednesday's data which showed a total of 10,542 cases, as per the union health ministry's website. Previously, cases marginally dipped earlier this week with 7,633 new infections reported on Tuesday and 9,111 on Monday. The Covid case tally was logged 4.48 crore (44,857,992).

The government data said the discharged cases stood at 44,261,476.

Four deaths were reported in Chhattisgarh, five in Delhi, two in Himachal Pradesh, three in Karnataka, one each in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Punjab and six in Maharashtra, two in Rajasthan. In Kerala, two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and 11 reconciled deaths were reported.