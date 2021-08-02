India records 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths; Positivity rate at 2.81%

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
02 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 10:40 am

At present, there are 4,13,718 active Covid-19 cases, which is 1.3 per cent of the total infections

A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at CSMT station, in Mumbai. Photo :Hindustan Times
India's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,16,95,958 on Monday with 40,134 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. The numbers took the daily positivity rate to 2.8 per cent. At present, there are 4,13,718 active Covid-19 cases, which is 1.3 per cent of the total infections.

According to the latest bulletin of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 422 people lost their lives to the viral disease, while 36,946 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total count of fatalities to 4,24,773 and discharges to 3,08,57,467. The fatality rate now stands at 1.34 per cent and recovery rate 97.36 per cent.

As many as 14,28,984 samples were tested for the virus during the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research said, adding a total of 46,96,45,494 tests have been conducted since the pandemic struck the country.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, 47,22,23,639 doses against the coronavirus have been administered so far with 17,06,598 beneficiaries receiving the jab on Sunday.

