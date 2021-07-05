India records 39,796 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily fatality count falls to 723

Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a Covid-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India on Monday reported 39,796 new cases of the Covid-19 disease and 723 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 30,585,229 and 402,728 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am. The total recoveries climbed to 29,700,430 after 42,352 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases for the 53rd straight day.

The active cases have further declined to 482,071 and constitute 1.59 per cent of the caseload.

Monday's case count is 3,275 less than that of Sunday's when 43,071 cases were reported. On the other hand, the toll on Monday is 232 less than that of Sunday's when 955 succumbed to the viral disease.

A total of 419,777,457 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease so far of which 15,22,504 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

As the daily infections in India have been dipping for nearly two months and the country has not seen a peak since May 7, states and Union Territories (UTs) have further eased their Covid-19 related restrictions.

The national Capital Delhi, as a part of its sixth phase of the unlock process, on Sunday allowed stadiums and sports complexes to open without spectators from 5am today. However, all forms of public gatherings are prohibited. Auditoriums, spas, amusement parks, schools and colleges continue to remain closed in Delhi.

In Karnataka, the state government on Sunday allowed places of worship including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and other religious places to only open for prayers with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, no seva/offering or other such activities are allowed, the government said in its order. Malls, shopping complexes will reopen from today while stadiums and sports complexes can only open for practice sessions. The state recorded 1,564 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest single day tally in 3.5 months.

The administration in Jammu and Kashmir announced that there will be no weekend lockdown in 13 districts from today. But the daily curfew in these districts will remain in force from 8pm to 7am. Outdoor shops in the Union Territory are allowed to open on all days of the week from 7am to 7pm. Restaurants and bars are allowed to open for dine in at 50 per cent capacity. However, only vaccinated people will be allowed.

Meanwhile, according to the Union health ministry, a total of 351,221,306 vaccine doses against the Covid-19 disease have been administered to beneficiaries so far of which 287,137,161 have received the first dose and 64,084,145 have received both doses. Over 6.38 million beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.