India records 24,354 new Covid-19 cases; active cases lowest in 197 days

As many as 234 patients died during the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 448,573. According to the health ministry's dashboard, the death toll on Saturday is 43 less than that of Friday's when 277 fatalities were recorded.

India's daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) saw a slight decline on Saturday after 24,354 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 33,791,061, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Saturday's tally is 2,373 less than that of Friday's when 26,727 people were detected as Covid-19 positive. As many as 234 patients died during the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 448,573. According to the health ministry's dashboard, the death toll on Saturday is 43 less than that of Friday's when 277 fatalities were recorded.

The active cases, which currently account for less than 1 per cent of the caseload, stand at 273,889 and have been the lowest for the last 197 days. As many as 25,455 people recovered from the viral disease in the same period. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries 33,068,599. The active cases, which currently account for less than 1% of the caseload, stand at 273,889 and have been the lowest for the last 197 days.

Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of cases towards the national Covid-19 tally. The Union health ministry said on Saturday that of the new cases seen across the country, Kerala added 13,834 infections. The infection count in the southern state has climbed to 4,694,719 including 25,182 deaths, 142,499 active cases and 4,526,429 recoveries. According to the Kerala government's press release, 440,194 persons are under observation of which 17,976 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram remain the worst-hit districts in the state.

Meanwhile, the vaccination coverage against Covid-19 in India has exceeded 897.4 million and nearly seven million doses were administered to beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. Of the total vaccination, 654,331,744 beneficiaries have received the first dose and the remaining 243,149,810 have received both doses, i.e fully vaccinated. The Union health ministry said on Thursday that 69% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 25% is inoculated with both doses.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 571,994,990 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 1,429,258 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.