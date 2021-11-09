India logs lowest daily cases in nearly 9 months

A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of commuters arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station, in Mumbai. Photo: Hindustan Times

India recorded 10,126 fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest in nearly nine months (266 days), as the cumulative infection tally reached 34,377,113, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

The country also logged 332 new fatalities, as the toll mounted to 461,389, the ministry said.

The new cases mark a fall of 11.6% or 1325 cases from the 11,451 people who tested positive on Monday.

Daily deaths, however, rose nearly 25% to 332 from 266 a day ago.

Tuesday's bulletin also showed that as many as 11,982 more patients--higher than new cases--recovered from the viral illness, taking the total number of discharges to 33,775,086.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, declined further to 140,638, sliding by 2188 cases. The active caseload in the country is at its lowest 263 days, the health ministry noted in its statement.

Overall, the national recovery rate stands at 98.25%, the highest since March last year.

Active cases contribute 0.41% to the overall caseload and, like the recovery rate, are at their highest since March 2020. Deaths, meanwhile, comprise 1.34% of the total tally.

The daily and weekly positivity rate were recorded at 0.93% and 1.25%, as both remained below the 2% mark for the 36th and 46th consecutive day, respectively.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage topped 1.09 billion as nearly 6 million more beneficiaries were inoculated against the disease.

Also, Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 jab, has been added by the United Kingdom to its list of approved vaccines.