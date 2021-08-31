India logs 30,941 new Covid-19 cases; fresh infections 28% lower than yesterday

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 10:58 am

Also, this is for the first time since August 25 when less than 40,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in a single-day.

A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of commuters arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station, in Mumbai. Photo: Hindustan Times
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of commuters arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station, in Mumbai. Photo: Hindustan Times

India saw 30,941 fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), along with 350 related fatalities, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday. The cumulative Covid-19 infection tally in the country has risen to 32,768,880 including 438,560 deaths comprising 1.34% of overall cases, the data showed.

Though the country has recorded less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases over the last few days, including single-day rise of less than 30,000, this is for the first time since August 25 when less than 40,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease in 24-hour span. Additionally, the fresh infections are a significant 28% lower than 42,909 cases reported on Monday.

Tuesday's data shows that 36,275 more patients were discharged, taking the total recovered cases to 31,959,680 or 97.53% of the cumulative caseload. The number of active patients, meanwhile, fell by 5684 to 370,640 representing 1.13% of the total cases.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said the daily positivity rate is at 2.22% as the latest positive cases were from 1,394,573 samples tested for the viral disease. Total 521,541,098 samples have been tested till now for Covid-19, it said.

The number of vaccine doses administered since the nationwide inoculation drive commenced on January 16 has gone past the 640 million-mark, and is currently at 640,528,644. This includes 5,962,286 people who received their shots on August 30. On August 27, more than 10 million beneficiaries were vaccinated, making India the first country to achieve this milestone.

From Wednesday, schools and educational institutions will reopen in several states, including in Delhi. Those in several other states have already restarted.

