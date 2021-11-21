India logs 10,488 fresh Covid-19 cases, 313 deaths in last 24 hours

Hindustan Times
21 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
India logs 10,488 fresh Covid-19 cases, 313 deaths in last 24 hours

India’s active cases of Covid-19 remained the lowest since March 2020 while the daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days

21 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate, which has remained below 3 per cent for the last 53 days, was recorded at a low of 1.98 per cent. Photo :Hindustan Times
India on Sunday registered 10,488 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the country's total caseload to 34,510,413, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll climbed to 465,662 with 313 more fatalities related to Covid-19 in the same period, according to the data updated at 8am.

At the same time, the number of active cases of Covid-19 declined by 2154 in the past 24 hours to 122,714, the lowest since March last year, showed the health ministry's bulletin.

Notably, active cases remained at 0.36 per cent of the total infections once again while the total recoveries rose to 33,922,037. The daily positivity rate, at 0.98 per cent, remained less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days, the health ministry also said.

India's recovery rate now stands at 98.30 per cent, the highest since March 2020. 

The daily rise in Covid-19 infections has been below 20,000 for 44 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases for 147 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, Kerala continued to report the highest surge in infections with 6,075 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday. The state's total caseload rose to 50,95,924 while the death toll stood at 37,299.

A total of 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections so far, of which, 10,74,099 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

The country has administered as many as 1,16,50,55,210 vaccinations to date.

At the same time, coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation around the world remains a concern with the recent rise in infections in Europe, which has emerged as the new global epicentre of the pandemic. 

The latest restrictions included Austria announcing a nationwide lockdown, one of the most dramatic measures in recent months. Meanwhile, Netherlands has also resorted to partial lockdown.

On the other hand, Germany is considering a lockdown as vaccinations alone have failed to contain the infections. Germany reported over 42,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 75 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

