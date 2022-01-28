India gives nod to Bharat Biotech for intranasal Covid booster doses

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 03:50 pm

Related News

India gives nod to Bharat Biotech for intranasal Covid booster doses

The trials will be held at nice different sites

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech&#039;s COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave its permission to Bharat Biotech for conducting trials of intranasal booster doses against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). 

According to an input from news agency ANI, the trials will be held at nice different sites.

A day ago, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company's anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin was recently granted regular market approval for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions. A similar nod has also been given to Serum Institute of India's Covishield. Both the widely used vaccines in the country's fight against the pandemic had so far been grante restricted use in emergency situations.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Bharat Biotech / Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine / India's Bharat Biotech / Bharat Biotech Ltd / Bharat Biotech booster dose / Bharat Biotechnasal dose

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

4h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

6h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

21h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building