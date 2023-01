FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India detected a total of 11 new variants of Covid-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during 24 Dec. to 3 Jan., health ministry sources said on Thursday.

Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for Covid-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the sources said.