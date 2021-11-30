India excludes Bangladesh from list of ‘at risk’ countries over Omicron

Bangladesh has been excluded from the "at risk" countries list of India over the new omicron variant of coronavirus.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, the move came just a day later after India listed Bangladesh as an "at risk" country alongside a number of African nations.

Indian foreign ministry updated the list today removing Bangladesh from the list.

Soon after the reported case of a man who returned from South Africa to India's Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Indian government released new guidelines on listing nearly a dozen "at risk" countries on Monday.

The country's government disclosed a list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

Those were - the UK, entire Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.