India crosses 41-crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone

The day also saw 47,77,697 lakh of Covid-19 vaccines being administered throughout the country till 7pm in the evening

A man walks past a Covid-19 vaccination awareness mural. Photo: Hindustan Times
A man walks past a Covid-19 vaccination awareness mural. Photo: Hindustan Times

Three states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, administered over 1 crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group so far.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Monday crossed 41 crore (41,13,55,665), according to the data updated by the health ministry at 7pm.

The day also saw 47,77,697 lakh of Covid-19 vaccines being administered throughout the country till 7pm in the evening.

The health ministry showed as many as 22,38,900 doses were administered to beneficiaries who took the jab for the first time while 1,48,075 people in 18-44 years age group got the second dose in a single day on Monday.

"Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 50,58,284 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive," a statement released by the health department read.

The Centre launched the third phase of the universal vaccination on June 21, under which it decided to vaccinated all adults against the coronavirus disease.

The government said three states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the 18-44 age group so far.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

