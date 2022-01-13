India Covid-19 cases: Daily infections rise to 247,417; active caseload tops 1 million

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
13 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:20 am

Related News

India Covid-19 cases: Daily infections rise to 247,417; active caseload tops 1 million

India Covid-19 cases: As many as 5488 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the country thus far, the Union health ministry informed

Hindustan Times
13 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:20 am
A healthcare worker collects the nasal sample of a policeman for Covid testing in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker collects the nasal sample of a policeman for Covid testing in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

In another significant spike, India recorded 247,417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative nationwide tally to 36,317,927, the Union health ministry's data, updated at 8am on Thursday, showed. This latest single-day rise is 27 per cent higher than that a day ago, when 194,720 people tested positive.

Among states, major contributors included Maharashtra (46,723), Delhi (27,561), West Bengal (22,155), Karnataka (21,390), among others.

 

Top News / South Asia

Coronavirus / Covid -19 / omicron / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

31m | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

46m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

22h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

14h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

17h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

19h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found