India Covid-19 cases: Daily infections rise to 247,417; active caseload tops 1 million

A healthcare worker collects the nasal sample of a policeman for Covid testing in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

In another significant spike, India recorded 247,417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative nationwide tally to 36,317,927, the Union health ministry's data, updated at 8am on Thursday, showed. This latest single-day rise is 27 per cent higher than that a day ago, when 194,720 people tested positive.

Among states, major contributors included Maharashtra (46,723), Delhi (27,561), West Bengal (22,155), Karnataka (21,390), among others.